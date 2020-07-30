No cases of COVID-19 in Galway’s ICUs currently

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are currently no patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment in Galway’s Intensive Care Units.

UHG and Portiuncula have both reported no confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in the hospital’s critical care units and just 8 suspected cases of the virus undergoing general care.

There are currently 8 patients with suspected cases of the virus undergoing general treatment in Galway Hospitals with 6 in UHG and 2 in Portiuncula.

That’s a noticeable drop on last weeks figures that showed 14 patients receiving treatment between both hospitals, with two of these having undergone treatment in UHG’s ICU.

Nationally, there are just 6 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish Hospitals, with 4 of these in critical care units.

Meanwhile, hospital’s across the country are currently treating 94 suspected cases of the virus with two of these in ICU.

Last evening saw 14 new cases of Coronavirus with 2 of these located in county Galway.

The Galway total now stands at 495, while the national total of cases is at 25,942 – for the global view, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…