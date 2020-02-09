No candidates elected in Galway West after third count

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The third count for Galway West is complete, still no candidates elected.
Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell has been the main beneficiary of the third count for Galway West, followed by Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív, Independent Noel Grealish and Independent Catherine Connolly.
Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton is coming in right behind Catherine Connolly for the fifth seat.
Following the third count, Solidarity – People Before Profit’s Conor Burke and Joe Loughnane (suspended from PBP yesterday) have been eliminated from the race.
The second count for Galway West is as follows:
Conor Burke (S-PBP) 512 ELIMINATED
Catherine Connolly (IND) 5,693
Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,118 ELIMINATED
Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,314
Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,740
Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,556
Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,744
Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED
Noel Grealish (IND) 8,196
Seán Kyne (FG) 5,314
Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 445 ELIMINATED
Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,577
Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,645
Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 3,766
Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 3,761