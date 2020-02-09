No candidates elected in Galway West after third count

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The third count for Galway West is complete, still no candidates elected.

Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell has been the main beneficiary of the third count for Galway West, followed by Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív, Independent Noel Grealish and Independent Catherine Connolly.

Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton is coming in right behind Catherine Connolly for the fifth seat.

Following the third count, Solidarity – People Before Profit’s Conor Burke and Joe Loughnane (suspended from PBP yesterday) have been eliminated from the race.

The second count for Galway West is as follows:

Conor Burke (S-PBP) 512 ELIMINATED

Catherine Connolly (IND) 5,693

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,118 ELIMINATED

Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,314

Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,740

Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,556

Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,744

Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED

Noel Grealish (IND) 8,196

Seán Kyne (FG) 5,314

Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 445 ELIMINATED

Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,577

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,645

Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 3,766

Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 3,761