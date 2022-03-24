No beds available at UHG Acute Mental Health Unit since start of year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised after it was revealed there have been no beds available at the Acute Adult Mental Unit at UHG since the start of the year.

Figures revealed at the HSE Health Forum West outlined how there were 2 beds available on average last October, 16 in November and 4 in December.

However, the response to Councillor Donagh Killilea revealed the figure for January and February was zero.

Typically, the dedicated 50 bed unit runs below capacity to ensure beds are available for emergency cases.

Councillor Donagh Killilea says a complete lack of beds over the past two months is a serious cause for concern.