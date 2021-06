print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been no arrests yet in the investigation into a double assault in Woodquay in the city

Two males were assaulted at St Bridget’s Place in the early hours of yesterday, bank holiday Monday, and sustained facial injuries

The incident took place at approximately 4 in the morning

The males were assaulted by a group of other males described as having Dublin accents

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at 091 538000, that’s a Galway number 53 8000