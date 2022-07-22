No arrests yet in double stabbing in Galway city taxi

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No arrests have yet been made as Gardai continue their investigation into a double stabbing in a Galway city taxi travelling on Newcastle Road.

The taxi driver was stabbed on the arm during a row in his taxi during which one of the passengers was stabbed in the stomach.

Just before 1 on Monday morning the taxi diver picked up three men, a row broke out in the car and a knife was produced.

The taxi driver and the passenger were taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of their injuries.

Manager of Big O Taxis Councillor Frank Fahy said the taxi driver is still recovering and is very distressed