No arrests yet in broad daylight assault on Salthill prom

No arrests have yet been made in relation to a vicious, broad daylight assault on Salthill prom

It’s understood a woman was punched in the stomach by a man as she walking at midday this day last week (jan 9)

One week on Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the assault which occurred across from the Galway Bay Hotel.

The culprit is described as a male, 6 feet 2 inches tall with shoulder length hair

He was wearing glasses and a light grey jacket and had with two dogs with him

Any information can be given to Salthill Gardaí on 091 514720.