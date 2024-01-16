Galway Bay FM

16 January 2024

~1 minutes read

No arrests yet in broad daylight assault on Salthill prom

Share story:
No arrests yet in broad daylight assault on Salthill prom

No arrests have yet been made in relation to a vicious, broad daylight assault on Salthill prom

It’s understood a woman was punched in the stomach by a man as she walking at midday this day last week (jan 9)

One week on Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the assault which occurred across from the Galway Bay Hotel.

The culprit is described as a male, 6 feet 2 inches tall with shoulder length hair

He was wearing glasses and a light grey jacket and had with two dogs with him

Any information can be given to Salthill Gardaí on 091 514720.

Share story:

Former Galway County Councillor Kathleen Quinn laid to rest

Former Galway county councillor Kathleen Quinn is being laid to rest today Kathleen, of Ussey in Glinsk, passed away at Oakwood Nursing Home in Roscommon ...

Stretch of N17 closed at Milltown following serious three-vehicle crash

A stretch of the N17 is closed at Milltown following a serious three-vehicle crash Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident involvi...

Planned protest in Ballybane over use of commercial unit doesn't go ahead

This afternoon’s planned protest in Ballybane in relation to the use of a commercial unit as a centre for asylum seekers did not go ahead The Galway...

Closure of Boat Inn Oughterard just one of countless closures across country due to rising costs

The closure of the Boat Inn in Oughterard is just one of countless closures across the country in recent weeks due to spiraling costs. That’s accord...