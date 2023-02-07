No arrests yet after cannabis, cash and €70,000 worth of cigarettes found in two city searches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí uncovered a unspecified amount of cannabis, €70,000 worth of cigarettes, and over €3,000 after two city searches.

Cash and cannabis were recovered following a search of a car in Knocknacarra yesterday.

While during a follow up search at a Salthill residence, Gardaí found €70,000 worth of cigarettes, cash and a small quantity of suspected Amphetamine.

No arrests have been made in this phase of the investigation, however, Gardaí are following definite line of inquiry.