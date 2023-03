Galway Bay fm newsroom – No arrests have yet been made in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Doughiska yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood a man was stabbed during the incident which took place in the Fionn Uisce area at around 1:40PM on Sunday.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing this morning, and no arrests have been made so far.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Local councillor Alan Cheevers outlines his understanding of the incident: