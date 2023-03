Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Nitrates Derogation and the rewetting process were among the main issues discussed at last night’s IFA Galway AGM.

IFA President Tim Cullinan spoke at the Galway County Executive AGM held in Athenry.

Over 40 branches were in attendance, and all officers were returned unopposed.

Roy O’Brien, Regional Executive with IFA for Galway/Mayo, outlines what was addressed at the AGM: