Nine more cases of COVID 19 recorded in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nine further cases of COVID 19 have been confirmed in Galway bringing the total recorded in the county to 77.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The latest report from the HPSC shows that eight further patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

Six of these deaths occurred in the east, one in the south and one in the west.

The median age of the latest reported deaths is 86 with six patients understood to have underlying health conditions.

There have now been 54 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs the Covid-19 modelling advisory group, says Ireland is making progress, but can’t predict when the surge of cases will come…