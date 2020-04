Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are now 86 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Galway after nine further cases were recorded last evening.

Yesterday, the virus claimed a further 17 lives nationwide, bringing the death toll to 71.

Three of the most recent deaths were recorded in the west.

Meanwhile 325 new cases have been confirmed according to the latest figures.

There are now 3,235 diagnosed cases in the country.