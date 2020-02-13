Nine houses in Tuam area targeted by crime gang overnight

Gardai are investigating a spate of overnight house thefts in the Tuam area

Nine houses were targeted by a crime gang of three, dressed in dark hooded clothes, with their faces covered

The dwellings which were targeted were in the Kilcloghans, Gardenfield and Birmingham Road areas.

Four houses were broken into, while in the other five houses the raids were foiled when the suspects were interrupted by residents.

The suspects are believed to have been travelling in a high-powered, black, Audi vehicle.

Councillor Donagh Killilea spoke about the incidents on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan, saying Tuam’s adjacency to the motorway has made it vulnerable to this type of crime – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…