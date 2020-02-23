Nine Gort roads closed due to flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nine roads in the Gort area have been closed due to flooding.

The notice comes from Galway County Council which is continuing to monitor this weekend’s weather conditions.

Roads are closed in the following areas: Cloonanearla, Carrowbaun, Newhall, Newtown/Newline, Owenbristy, Ballylee, Caherawoneen North, Caherpeak (Kilcolgan), and Caherdaly.

Road users across Galway are being advised to exercise caution when driving this weekend as spot flooding has occurred on a number of roads throughout the county.

Met Éireann is predicting more flooding will take place overnight as a 12-hour status yellow rainfall warning comes into effect.

The national forecaster says up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall between 8 o’clock tonight and 8 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The alert also affects the rest of Connacht and 14 other counties, with areas along the River Shannon preparing for rising water levels.

Farmland lying by the river in Athlone and Carrick-on-Shannon is already under water.

