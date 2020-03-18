Nine coronavirus test centres to be set up across West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nine coronavirus testing centres are to be set up across the West by the end of the week.

CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group Tony Canavan says a test centre is now in operation at UHG as well as a static centre in Renmore.

Further testing bases will be set up in Craughwell and Castlebar as well as other locations in the west over the coming days.

In Dublin, Croke Park is currently being used by the HSE as a drive-thru facility to test people for Covid 19.

All such centres are operating by appointment only.