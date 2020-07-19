Night-time water restrictions to continue in Glenamaddy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Night-time water restrictions for customers on the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply will continue to be restricted overnight.

Initial restrictions had been put in place on Friday and Saturday, due to a reduction in the amount of water entering the treatment plant.

Irish Water has now confirmed restrictions will come into effect again tonight from 9PM until 8am tomorrow Monday morning.

Irish Water says the extended restriction affects the town and the area to the north and east of Glenamaddy crossroads, as well as the Knockmaschahill Group Water Scheme.

The area south of Glenamaddy is not affected.

Irish Water says the move is in an effort to build up water reservoir capacity and they will continue to monitor the situation and increase production at the plant as soon as it is safe to do so.