Night time water restrictions lifted on Inis Mór and Inis Meain

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Night time water restrictions on Inis Mór and Inis Meain have been lifted today following sufficient rainfall on the island in recent weeks.

However, Irish Water has confirmed that restrictions will remain in place on Inis Oirr for the time being, with the supply turned off from 9pm to 9am each day on the Island.

The water supply across the Aran Islands had been turned off over night over the past number of weeks following a long period of dry weather that saw reservoir levels dangerously low.

The previous restrictions caused concern among residents returning to the Island on the evening ferries who were, in some cases, unable to access running water to wash per Covid-19 guidelines.

Irish Water is still urging Island residents, businesses and visitors to conserve water to ensure the continuity of supply.