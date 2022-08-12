Night-time water restrictions in two areas in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Night-time water restrictions are being introduced in two areas in Connemara with immediate effect.

From tonight, residents on the Carna/Kilkieran and Roundstone water supplies will have their supply switched off from 11pm until 7am.

The restrictions will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday due to heavy demand on the water supply in both areas.

Meanwhile, Irish Water is appealing to customers on the Mid Galway Supply to make every effort to conserve water.

It says demand in Tamplecross, Gurteen, Carrabane, Cahertinny, Caherhenryhoe, Attymon and Kiltullagh is much higher than the average for previous years.