Galway Bay FM

15 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Night-time restrictions on water supply in Carraroe all this week

Share story:
Night-time restrictions on water supply in Carraroe all this week

Night-time restrictions will be in place on the water supply in Carraroe all this week.

They will not affect Carraroe village including the nursing home.

Residents and businesses elsewhere are being advised that the restrictions will be in place from tonight (Jan15th) until Friday night from 11pm until 7am.

Uisce Eirean says this is due to low water levels in the Distribution Reservoir and increased demand.

Share story:

Galway Cathedral Novena to mark its 40th anniversary

The Galway Cathedral Novena is to mark its 40th anniversary with an extensive panel of speakers and a live-streaming of the last Mass each day. The nine d...

Prediction of 10 per cent growth in employment opportunities for Galway this year

Local company FRS Recruitment says employment opportunities are expected to grow by 10% in Galway during the course of this year This follows a disappoint...

Planning lodged for new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden

The HSE has lodged planning permission for a new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden. The new build will replace the existing St. Anne’s Community Nursin...

Gallery: President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, unveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon Cemetery and Michael ‘Sonny’ Bodkin with James Joyce...