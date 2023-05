Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Night-Time Economy Advisor for Galway is due to be appointed shortly

The government announced plans last October to create the specialised, full-time positions in nine towns and cities around Ireland, to boost night-life.

Recruitment is now live in Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny and Drogheda.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin says she expects the remaining posts in Galway, Longford, Buncrana and Sligo to be filled shortly.