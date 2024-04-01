Galway Bay FM

1 April 2024

News on method statements to allow the commencement of works on the N59 welcomed by Connemara Councillor

News on method statements to allow the commencement of works on the N59 welcomed by Connemara Councillor

News that there is now broad agreement between Galway County Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service on method statements to allow the commencement of works on the N59 between Oughterard and Bunnakill has been welcomed by Fianna Fail Councillor Gerry King.

Due to EU Habitat Directives, work on this 10km stretch of road has been stalled for over a year and once agreement is formally reached as is believed to be near the case, it could be of major benefit to motorists heading to Galway and further from Clifden and Connemara.

Speaking this afternoon, Councillor King welcomed this news adding that he will continue to press towards the complete upgrade of the N59 from Galway to Clifden.

