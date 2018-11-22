Current track
News Journalist required – Galway Bay fm

Written by on 22 November 2018

NEWS JOURNALIST

Galway Bay fm has a vacancy in its award winning newsroom for a full-time
journalist, based at its city headquarters. The successful applicant should
hold a relevant third-level qualification and have a minimum of two year’s
experience in a busy newsroom environment.

He/she must have a good broadcast voice, a keen news sense, a flair for
writing news for radio, and an ability to work to tight deadlines. A full
driving licence is desirable. Applicants should send a cover letter, a CV,
and a one-minute news demo to Bernadette Prendergast, Head of News, Galway
Bay fm. The applications may be emailed to [email protected]

The closing date is 4pm Monday December 3.

