Newly published economic plan aims to increase Galway’s population by 50 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to help the west and border regions to compete economically with Dublin is aiming for a 50 percent increase in the population of Galway over the next 20 years.

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly proposal also plans for the growth of Sligo, Letterkenny and Athlone.

The newly published Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy will cover the West, North West and Border region,

It covers the period 2020-2032, and its proposals include remote working, affordable housing and better work-life balance.

Director of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly David Minton says it contains a dedicated new Metropolitan Plan to develop Galway

All measures contained in the plan will be implemented by local authorities in each county.

Mary Rodgers, CEO of Galway Innovation District and the PorterShed says if this strategy is implemented there is light at the end of the tunnel as now more than ever, the government need to focus on the regions – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…