Newly ordained priest to serve as curate in Galway Cathedral

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The newly ordained priest Fr John Gerard Acton is to serve as curate in Galway Cathedral

The Moycullen native was ordained earlier this month by Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly

His appointment to the city parish has been announced today by the Bishop as part of the clerical changes for Galway diocese

Fr Martin Whelan, Diocesan Secretary, and Curate, Galway Cathedral is to be Diocesan Advisor for Post-Primary Religious Education and Chaplain to Coláiste Muire Máthair, in addition to continuing as Diocesan Secretary.

Other changes include the retirement of Very Rev. Patrick Dean Callanan, Administrator, Kilbeacanty Parish.

Fr Michael King, Curate, Gort Parish is to be Administrator of Kilbeacanty/Peterswell parish while remaining as Curate for Gort parish and priest-in-charge in Beagh.

Very Rev. Conor Cunningham, VF, Parish Priest, Lisdoonvarna Parish is to go on sabbatical with a return to ministry in 2022.

Fr Robert McNamara, Administrator, Craughwell Parish is to be Parish Priest of Lisdoonvarna.

Fr Richard Flanagan, Administrator, Ballyvaughan Parish to be Parish Priest of Ballyvaughan and Vicar Forane of the Kilfenora Deanery.

Bishop Kelly says the changes and appointments are effective Friday 3rd September.