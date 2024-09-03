Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor latest name for Fine Gael Roscommon/Galway selection convention

Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor Alan Harney and long-serving Roscommon Cllr. John Naughten are the latest names confirmed for the Fine Gael Roscommon/Galway selection convention on Friday fortnight

John’s brother Denis Naughten is retiring as a TD for the 3-seat constituency, while their late father Liam was also a Fine Gael TD and Senator

Although an Independent TD for over ten years, Denis Naughten served as a Fine Gael TD until he lost the whip in 2011

Ballinasloe-based Senator Aisling Dolan and North Roscommon member Dympna Daly-Finn will also contest the convention in Roscommon’s Abbey Hotel on September 20th to get on the general election ticket