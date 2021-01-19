Newly amalgamated city secondary school to be named Coláiste Muire Máthair

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The interim board of management of the city’s newest secondary school has announced its new name.

The amalgamated school, consisting of St Mary’s College Galway and Our Lady’s College – formerly the Presentation and Mercy Colleges – will be known as Coláiste Muire Máthair.

With its future enrollment estimated at 1,000 pupils, Coláiste Muire Máthair will be located at the current St Mary’s College campus.

The interim board of management says the new secondary school will be an inclusive Catholic co-educational voluntary school under the joint trusteeship of CEIST and the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

Meanwhile, Betty Hernon has been announced as the school’s new principal.

Siobhan Quinn, Chair of the Interim Board of Management says it’s a new chapter.