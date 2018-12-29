Current track
Newest vessel in Irish Navy to visit Galway Docks

Written by on 29 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The newest vessel in the Irish Navy is set to visit Galway on Monday.

The LÉ George Bernard Shaw is a 90m offshore patrol vessel and is the final ship in the Naval Service’s programme to replace 4 older vessels.

The patrol vessel is designed to carry a crew of about 40 and is armed with a 76mm main cannon, two 20mm cannons and various mounted machine guns.

It’s also is capable of carrying submersible vehicles and UAV drones.

The LÉ George Bernard Shaw will be open to the public at Galway Docks on Monday, New Years Eve and Tuesday, New Years Day from 2pm.

 

Photo – Irish Naval Service

