Newcastle native one of ten Traveller students recognised at University of Galway ceremony

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Ten Irish Travellers have been recognised after completing the Access Centre’s Educational Transition Project at University of Galway.

The students were presented with Certificates of Completion at a special ceremony on campus this week.

The programme supports Irish Travellers, International Protection Applicants, refugees and vulnerable immigrant groups to aid their transition back into education.

Nikita McCarthy, from Newcastle, completed the course and has just accepted a place on the 2022-2023 Access Programme.

As the only one of a family of nine to do a Leaving Cert, the seventeen year-old told our reporter Sarah Slevin that she is looking forward to her future: