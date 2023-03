Galway Bay fm newsroom – A small section of the Upper Newcastle remains closed just beside the junction with the N6 after a house fire broke out this afternoon.

Four fire trucks attended the scene, two from the city and two from Athenry, and the fire was brought quickly under control.

Black clouds of smoke were visible from the scene for some time.

Gardaí also attended the scene, no one was in the house at the time and there are no injuries reported.

Last updated: 16:30PM 14/03/2023