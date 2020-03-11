Newcastle family hub to be transformed into isolation facility for homeless people diagnosed with Coronavirus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A recently opened family hub on the Upper Newcastle Road is to be transformed into a quarantine centre for homeless people who contract the coronavirus.

The former Corrib Haven B&B was leased to Cope Galway by the city council last year to provide emergency accommodation for up to a dozen families.

Eight families were informed earlier this week that they would have to vacate the building by today and would be relocated to private accommodation.

The decision has been made by Galway City Council following government directives for local authorities to have an isolation centre on standby to quarantine homeless people sleeping rough who are affected by Covid-19.

Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard says many homeless people on the streets have no access to proper hand washing facilities and in many cases suffer from underlying health issues – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…