Newcastle community group seeks local opinion on proposed community centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A questionnaire is being circulated in a bid to understand the public’s expectations for the proposed Newcastle Community Centre.

The Newcastle Combined Community Association is asking locals to outline their opinions on what they might require or expect from the centre.

Planning permission for the centre has already been granted and a site has been identified.

The community association is currently lobbying the city council and various government agencies for support.

