New Western Dementia Working Group seeks members from Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first meeting of the Western Dementia Working Group will take place tomorrow.

The advocacy group campaigns for people living with dementia and was initially set up on a national basis in 2013.

All members of the group are living with a dementia diagnosis and sit on national steering groups, take part in research and seek to influence public policy.

The first western meeting will take place in Claremorris tomorrow.

Clodagh Whelan from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland says they are now looking for people in Galway and the west to become involved.

