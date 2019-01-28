Current track
New Western Dementia Working Group seeks members from Galway

Written by on 28 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first meeting of the Western Dementia Working Group will take place tomorrow.

The advocacy group campaigns for people living with dementia and was initially set up on a national basis in 2013.

All members of the group are living with a dementia diagnosis and sit on national steering groups, take part in research and seek to influence public policy.

The first western meeting will take place in Claremorris tomorrow.

Clodagh Whelan from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland says they are now looking for people in Galway and the west to become involved.

For more details tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

