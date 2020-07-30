New website registrations in Galway rise by 27 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of new website registrations in Galway has risen by 27 per cent this year.

It’s in line with the national trend – where there was a 26 per cent increase.

1,477 more dot-ie registrations were created in Galway in the six months to June – and the IE Domain Registry says it’s because many businesses moved to online trading, in response to the pandemic.

40 per cent of the national registrations took place during May and June, when strict restrictions were in place.