New website launched to help local people mentally and physically during COVID-19 crisis

In Galway city, a new website has been launched tto help local people mentally and physically during the ongoing crisis.

HealthyGalwayCity.ie will act as an information hub, signposting reliable sources of health and wellbeing information, and useful resources.

The website covers a wide range of topics including healthy eating, physical activity, tobacco and alcohol abuse, and sexual health

Healthy Galway City is part of the World Health Organization, and is supported by Galway City Council and several community groups.

