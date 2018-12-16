Current track
New wealth report reveals most expensive property markets in Galway

16 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new ‘wealth report’ has revealed the most expensive places in Galway to buy a home.

The findings, from property website Daft.ie, show that Kinvara tops the list – with the average property costing €332 thousand.

It makes the South Galway village the most expensive property market in the entire Connacht and Ulster regions.

Galway City is second on the Connacht/Ulster rankings, with an average asking price of €288 thousand, followed by Oughterard, which stands at €239 thousand.

Meanwhile, Spiddal and the Islands occupy fourth position, with an average price of €226 thousand.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
