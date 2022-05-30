New wastewater treatment plant officially opened in Glenamaddy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new wastewater treatment plant has been officially opened in Glenamaddy, following a €5 million investment.

The new infrastructure ensures that treated wastewater is now fully compliant with EU Urban Wastewater Directives before being safely discharged back into the natural environment.

The works included the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in Mountkelly, pumping station on the Creggs Road along with the upgrade of 700 metres of existing sewer network.

Irish Water’s Wastewater Programme Manager is Paul Fallon.