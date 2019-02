Galway Bay fm newsroom – New waste presentation bye-laws will come into effect in the city on Monday.

The bye-laws were passed at the January meeting of the city council and will allow the local authority to demand proof from households and commerical properties -that they are using an authorised waste disposal.

Failure to comply could result with a fixed payment fine of 75 euro.

Meanwhile, the county council is currently in the process of introducing new waste presentation bye-laws.