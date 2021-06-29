New walk-in COVID-19 testing centre opens in city today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new walk-in COVID-19 testing centre has opened in Galway city centre today.

The HSE has confirmed that the test site will offer free testing without appointment, as well as booked appointments via the HSE website and through GPs.

The newly opened centre is located at Forster Street, just off Eyre Square, and is open from 10 am to 5 pm 7 days a week.

The free testing service can be used by people of all ages, however the HSE is advising those who haven’t tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 9 months to only get another test if they have new symptoms of the virus.

The Health Service in the West has also said that the best way to get a test if you have COVID-19 symptoms is to contact a GP or to arrange a test through Westdoc.

Meanwhile, anyone presenting for the walk-in testing service at Forster Street must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number to get their test results.

The HSE says social distancing measures will apply and people must wear a face mask while waiting for the test and also if waiting outdoors or outside the test centre.