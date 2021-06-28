New walk in COVID-19 test centre to open in city tomorrow

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new walk-in Covid 19 test centre will open at Forster Street in the city tomorrow.

The new base will be located at the former tourist office.

It comes as Galway is recording an increase in cases with public health officials concerned over the new Delta variant as the country records a 14 day incidence rate of 94 per 100 thousand in population.

The 14 day rate in Galway stands at 94.6, while the five-day moving average is between 16 to 20 cases per day.

Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health for the HSE West says around 60% of Galway’s cases are being recorded in the city area with most in the younger age cohort of 18 to 30 years.

Latest figures show Galway’s incidence rate among younger cohorts standing at up to 300 per 100 thousand.

Breda Smyth told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks there has been a significant increase in cases in the last six weeks

She has appealed to younger ages to keep their groups small and stay outdoors, in a bid to protect the vulnerable people in the community who have yet to receive a second vaccine