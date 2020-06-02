New vehicle registrations in Galway down a quarter compared to last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New vehicle registrations in Galway dropped by over 25 per cent last month compared to the same time last year.

Almost 3000 new vehicles were registered in May 2019 throughout Galway, while just over 2000 vehicles were registered last month.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry has attributed the drop due to retailers’ showrooms remaining closed until May 18th, due to Covid-19.

Nationally, New car registrations dropped by 72 per cent last month compared to the same time last year.

There were only 6,320 in May – a drop of 1,751 on a year earlier.

The commercial vehicle sector has also been impacted with LGV and HGV registration close to 70 per cent.

Brian Cooke, Director General of SIMI says the Industry needs strong government support to keep close to 50,000 people nationwide in their jobs.