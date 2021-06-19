New upgrade for Millennium Skate Park welcomed by City Councillor

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway City Councillor has welcomed the latest upgrade to the Millennium Skate Park in the city as the Galway Skateboard Association prepares for their Skatefest this weekend.

The Skate Fest will runs throughout the weekend at the park and on Eyre Square.

Recent upgrades have seen a rebuild to the park with a new concrete surface to replace the old modular version and the festival is expected to see close to 200 skaters from around the country visit the park this weekend.

Social Democrats Councillor Owen Hanley welcomed the refurbishment saying that it will lead to more using the park for its proper purpose and less for anti-social behaviour.