New University of Galway Student President puts fees and accomodation at the top of his agenda

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Dean Kenny has taken up the role of President of University of Galway’s Students Union for the upcoming academic year.

The Mayo native is a maths and education graduate.

He will be working closely with the other Student Union Officers including the Welfare and Equality Officer Izzy Tiernan, the Education Officer Raimey O’Boyle and the Irish Language Officer Faye Ní Dhomhnaill.

Dean explains that fees, accommodation and safety are the three biggest challenges facing University of Galway students this year: