New UHG Accident and Emergency Department to be completed by 2023

HSE Officials have confirmed that the new UHG Accident and Emergency Department will be completed by 2023.

The Emergency Department was designed to occupy two floors of a new five-storey block at University Hospital Galway.

There would also be a new maternity unit, comprising delivery suites, theatres and beds, as well as a paediatric ward on the top floor.

At a meeting of the regional health forum this week, Assistant National Director HSE Estates West Manager Joe Hoare outlined a timeline for the project.

He advised stage one of the design process is nearing completion and that a planning application will be submitted in 8 to 12 weeks.

