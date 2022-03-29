New twist in ongoing row over planning matters between Oughterard councillors

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- An ongoing dispute involving Oughterard Councillors Tom Welby and Seamus Walsh based on the minutes taken at a local authority meeting in December has taken another twist

At this week’s meeting, an amendment to the minutes of the meeting of the 17th of December proposed by Councillor Walsh was passed on a majority vote, but after more heated discussion

Councillors are uncertain if this will be the end of the row which involved planning matters

Certain matters relating to planning which arose at a County Council meeting last December are at the root of an increasingly contentious dispute between Oughterard-based Councillors, Séamus Walsh and Thomas Welby.

Galway County Councillors failed to agree on the minutes of that December meeting at a meeting of the 7th of March and the matter was adjourned until yesterday.

It appeared that positions adopted earlier had changed little when Galway County Councillors met virtually this week.

Councillor Welby circulated a document to Councillors and Councillor Walsh proposed changes to the minutes of the 17th of December meeting.

In the midst of a vigorous discussion between Councillor Welby and Donagh Killilea, the County Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney adjourned proceedings for 10 minutes.

When a vote was taken on Councillor Walsh’s proposal to amend the minutes of the December meeting, it was carried by 15 votes to 10 – with nine Councillors abstaining.

A further 5 Councillors could not be contacted.