New train detection warning system installed at Derrydonnell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new train detection warning system has been installed at the level crossing at Mountain West, Derrydonnell – between Oranmore and Athenry.

Iarnrod Eireann says the system will provide improved information about approaching trains, and assist users in determining the safest moment to cross the line.

It says in the past 5 years, there have been 50 near-misses with animals, pedestrians and vehicles at the Mountain West level crossing.

The state body says a similar system has been installed at other locations nationwide, with a noticeable reduction in near misses and collisions.

It’s expected the new system will become operational next week.