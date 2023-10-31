Galway Bay FM

31 October 2023

New traffic lights switched on at Cregmore Bridge

The new traffic lights at Cregmore Bridge have been turned on today (Tuesday, 31st October).

The traffic lights were proposed by the Road Safety Authority to improve safety on this busy, narrow bridge.

Local councillor Jim Cuddy says the new lights will significantly improve road safety for all pedestrians and motorists that use the bridge on a daily basis.

He’s advising people to be careful when approaching the bridge over the coming days until they get used to the new system.

