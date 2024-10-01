New traditional music festival to take place across Galway city and county in November

A new traditional music festival is set to take place in Galway in November.

‘Galway Tradfest’ is a week long winter festival, that will include concerts, theatre, a festival session trail, and instrument masterclasses.

A key focus of the event will be on November 17th – when some of Ireland’s best known traditional performers and tutors will visit students at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir.

More information on the festival can be found at GalwayTradFest.ie.

Organiser Eamon Murray says the aim is to provide children with a gateway to traditional music.