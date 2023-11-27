Galway Bay FM

27 November 2023

~1 minutes read

New tourism strategy for County Galway will work closely with local communities

Share story:
New tourism strategy for County Galway will work closely with local communities

A new tourism strategy has been adopted for County Galway – and it pledges to work closely with local communities to maximise opportunities in their area.

The eight-year plan, approved at a meeting at County Hall this afternoon, will see Galway divided into six unique zones with towns and villages as anchor points.

The aim is not only to build on existing offerings, but tap into the unrealised potential in every corner of the county.

Not all councillors present were fully convinced by the designation of certain zones, and felt some local areas weren’t getting the focus they deserve, but overall sentiment was very positive.

I spoke to Councillor Joe Byrne – who raised the issue of short term lettings on platforms like Airbnb.

He says they are absolutely vital in rural areas, like Kinvara in South Galway.

Share story:

Galway dentist named Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year for Connacht/Ulster

Galway city dentist Dr Mohammed Ali Al-Zayne has been named Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year 2023 for Connacht/Ulster. Dr Mohammed is based at Devon Par...

Portiuncula Hospital’s Echocardiography Department receives European Accreditation

Portiuncula Hospital has received European accreditation for its Echocardiography Department. The merit has been given by the European Society of Cardiolo...

Tuam's N17 Plaza named Food To Go Retailer of the Year

Tuam’s N17 Plaza has been awarded the Food To Go Retailer of the Year Award at this year’s C-Store Awards. The awards focus on recognising the...

Galway TD Sean Canney critical of 'knee-jerk reaction' calls for resignation after Dublin riots

Galway East TD Sean Canney is expressing his concern over what he considers are ‘knee-jerk reaction’ calls for resignation after riots in Dubl...