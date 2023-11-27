New tourism strategy for County Galway will work closely with local communities

Share story:

A new tourism strategy has been adopted for County Galway – and it pledges to work closely with local communities to maximise opportunities in their area.

The eight-year plan, approved at a meeting at County Hall this afternoon, will see Galway divided into six unique zones with towns and villages as anchor points.

The aim is not only to build on existing offerings, but tap into the unrealised potential in every corner of the county.

Not all councillors present were fully convinced by the designation of certain zones, and felt some local areas weren’t getting the focus they deserve, but overall sentiment was very positive.

I spoke to Councillor Joe Byrne – who raised the issue of short term lettings on platforms like Airbnb.

He says they are absolutely vital in rural areas, like Kinvara in South Galway.