New Tourism Minister urged to help reopen Dunguaire Castle

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The new Tourism Minister is being urged to engage with Shannon Group in a bid to reopen Dunguaire Castle.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has written to Minister Catherine Martin following the Shannon Group’s announcement earlier this month that it would not reopen the castle in 2020.

The group said it took the decision due to the financial fall-out of the Covid-19 crisis and because it does not believe domestic tourism alone will make-up the shortfall.

It added that staff who are not returning to work – including some 30 members in Kinvara – will remain on temporary lay-off.

However, Deputy Cannon has criticised the group after it decided to reopen Bunratty Castle in Clare and King John’s Castle in Limerick.