New temporary on-campus wi-fi network going live this evening as NUIG continues to battle recent Cyberattack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A temporary on-campus WiFi network is going live at NUI Galway this evening following a significant cyberattack on the university last week.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm News, NUI Galway says its priority is providing internet access for teaching and learning.

It adds that the monitoring, investigation and analysis being carried out on their network is an extremely complex and painstaking process.

NUI Galway says at this stage, there is no evidence of any data being compromised and it is working to restore access in a safe way as soon as possible.

As a precautionary measure, the university last week disabled access between the campus network and the wider internet, impacting over 20 thousand students, as well as staff.

No indication has yet been given as to who was behind the Cyberattack or what their motive was in attacking NUI Galway.