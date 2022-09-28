New temporary Emergency Department to open at UHG in coming weeks

GBFM Newsroom – A new temporary Emergency Department is set to open at UHG in the coming weeks.

The temporary unit is needed for the construction of a major new block at the hospital, incorporating a brand new permanent emergency department as well as maternity services.

However, that project is still at a very early stage – meaning the new temporary ED will likely be in place for a number of years.

A meeting of the Health Forum West this week heard that it’s expected the unit will open in the coming weeks.

Councillor John Connolly spoke after the meeting.